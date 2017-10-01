Morning Bag Skate: Corey Crawford, Blackhawks shut out Bruins 1-0 in preseason finale

Corey Crawford made 38 saves and Patrick Sharp scored a power play goal midway through the third period for the Blackhawks, who finished the preseason 4-2 with a 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Chicago will begin their regular season slate Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

