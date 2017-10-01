Morning Bag Skate: Corey Crawford, Blackhawks shut out Bruins 1-0 in preseason finale

Corey Crawford made 38 saves and Patrick Sharp scored a power play goal midway through the third period for the Blackhawks, who finished the preseason 4-2 with a 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Chicago will begin their regular season slate Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center.
HAWKS
**Jonathan Toews and Connor Murphy both left early due to injuries (Sun-.Times)
**Five things from the narrow victory over the boys from Beantown (CSN Chicago)
**DeBrincat played on a different line, and earned praise from Coach Q (Sun-Times)
**DeBrincat certainly looked like he belonged last night (Chicago Tribune)
**Alex DeBrincat continues push to crack Blackhawks roster (Pro Hockey Talk)
**President Trump tweeted video of Blackhawks-Blues anthem from 2016 (Tribune)
**Blackhawks' bounce-back begins with Toews (Daily Herald)
**With Hawks roster in flux, Artem Anisimov is rolling with the changes (CSN Chicago)
**Defenseman Jordan Oesterle making his case to stick with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**Blues bring back veteran forward Scottie Upshall on PTO (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
**A look at the Blues projected 2017-18 roster (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
**Longform: A great story on Mike Yeo’s journey to the Blues (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
**RECAP: Wild down Stars 5-1 in final preseason game (NHL.com)
**RECAP: Preds falter in 3-2 loss to Lightning (NHL.com)
**RECAP: Jets fall to Flames 3-2 in nail-biting shootout (NHL.com)
**What to do with Nashville defensive prospect Alexandre Carrier (Pred Lines)
**Ken Hitchcock, Stars eager to kick off new culture of winning (DMN)
**Is pre-season a precursor for Winnipeg Jets? (Winnipeg Sun)
**Duncan Siemens clears waivers, evaluates situation with Avalanche (Denver Post)
NHL
**The Golden Knights are finally ready to take the spotlight (NHL.com)
**An NHL.com panel favors Connor McDavid to win League MVP (NHL.com)
**Penguins release center Jay McClement from Pro Tryout (Pro Hockey Talk)
**Previewing the 2017-18 Pacific Division (Puck Daddy)
**When’s the right time for Canadiens to panic? (The Hockey Writers)
HOCKEY WORLD
**Olympics could be hot topic in next round of NHL-CBA discussions (Chicago Tribune)
**No. 2 Boston University beat no. 16 Union 4-1 Saturday Night (USCHO)
**Arizona hockey 2017-18 season preview (Arizona Desert Swarm)
