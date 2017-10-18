TWEETCAP: Blackhawks 2, Blues 5

The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the St Louis Blues 5-2. Here’s how Twitter saw it:
Puck. Droppethed. #Blackhawks— Tracey Myers (@TramyersNBCS) October 19, 2017
Blackhawks to an early kill as Patrick Sharp is off for tripping at 1:14.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
Eddie Olczyk is forever the truth. That is all.— Robert Zeglinski (@RobertZeglinski) October 19, 2017
Behind you, Seabs.— Dave Melton (@_DaveMelton) October 19, 2017
GOAL: Schwartz on a rebound. 1-0.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
As excited as I'm sure Eddie is to get back to the booth and find some normalcy, I'm betting he forgot about Pierre screaming at him.— FaxesFromUncleDale (@RealFansProgram) October 19, 2017
Correct shot total restored: 5-2 Blues at 10:23. #Blackhawks— Tracey Myers (@TramyersNBCS) October 19, 2017
Ouch,,, pic.twitter.com/JVGECfCbQp— ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) October 19, 2017
I'm not sure Panik really pushed him or touched him at all.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
And in unrelated news, the #Blackhawks' power play still does a big bag of nothing. No shots on that opportunity.— Tracey Myers (@TramyersNBCS) October 19, 2017
Blackhawks to the kill as Anisimov is off for tripping at 15:37.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
Aaand, another penalty, this one on Anisimov for tripping, which may be the new slashing. #Blackhawks— Tracey Myers (@TramyersNBCS) October 19, 2017
Eddie O gets a standing O from the St. Louis crowd in his return to the booth pic.twitter.com/u3pwg1vpBq— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017
Blues will have a 5-on-3 for 32 seconds. Toews for tripping. Told you it was the new slashing. #Blackhawks— Tracey Myers (@TramyersNBCS) October 19, 2017
Blackhawks tripping more this period than the crowd at a Phish concert **dodges tomatoes**— Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) October 19, 2017
End of the first period, Blues lead 1-0 in a period in which they had control. They lead 9-4 SOG.— Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) October 19, 2017
Getting to the first intermission trailing only 1-0 feels like a pretty big win for the Hawks.— Dave Melton (@_DaveMelton) October 19, 2017
Hey you know who had a pretty good first period? Connor Murphy. C’mon, man, force Q to keep you in the lineup.— Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) October 19, 2017
2nd Period strategy for the #Blackhawks: pic.twitter.com/EY7ttTBQrx— Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) October 19, 2017
Another Blues player goes awkwardly into the boards. This time it's Pietrangelo but it looks like he's OK. #Blackhawks— Tracey Myers (@TramyersNBCS) October 19, 2017
Jake Allen with the 140-foot bounce pass off the boards around Patrick Sharp to spring the breakaway. Wow.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
Schwartz x2 pic.twitter.com/dDgPYNlIlo— steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017
Holy hell, what a pass from Jake Allen. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/E0j9V4BONW— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) October 19, 2017
#Blackhawks look like they're on the second night of a back-to-back...the night before the second night of a back-to-back.— Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) October 19, 2017
Tarasenko picks Anisimov’s pocket and beats Crawford to make it 3-0, Blues. Hawks need to get something going soon.— Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey) October 19, 2017
Puck management has been abysmal all night.— Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) October 19, 2017
Tarasenko picks it up & snipes pic.twitter.com/mERFmULr0l— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017
Not. Going. As planned.— Coach Q's mustache (@CoachQsMustache) October 19, 2017
Blackhawks have six shots on goal - one each for Keith, Murphy, Schmaltz, Sharp, Bouma and Toews.— Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) October 19, 2017
The Blackhawks have seven shots on goal. It’s nearly the third period. This has not been fun.— Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) October 19, 2017
Crawford save pic.twitter.com/Yw1pX0W4iF— steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017
Through 2 periods
STL: 3
At a certain point Joel Quenneville is going to need to consider something other than Keith-Seabrook as his first pairing.— Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) October 19, 2017
Man, Eddie sounds great.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
Two shots on three power plays...— Brad Repplinger (@TCRBrad) October 19, 2017
Pretty pretty pretty pretty bad.
You guys go ahead and flip to the Cubs. I'll let you know if anything happens here.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
Blackhawks finally showing some life on offense. Couple posts and a BIG save from Allen to keep it 4-0.— Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) October 19, 2017
Allen save on Kane pic.twitter.com/bZfZBaRKvL— steph (@myregularface) October 19, 2017
Hey a PPG. They do exist. #Blackhawks
4-1 STL still
Hartman might’ve committed goaltender interference there. Hard to say how they rule with these calls. Gotta challenge it, right?— Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey) October 19, 2017
Don’t agree with Edzo there. Hartman got pushed in from behind, goal’s gotta count— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 19, 2017
GOOD GOAL. 4-2.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017
(Puts the crotch grab on pause - for now)— Coach Q's mustache (@CoachQsMustache) October 19, 2017
SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE pic.twitter.com/yrEIK4iiGE— Blackhawks Breakdown (@HawksBreakdown) October 19, 2017
Valiant effort late from the #Blackhawks but STL ice an empty-netter to make it 5-2— Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) October 19, 2017
It's over. Blues win 5-2.— Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) October 19, 2017
The Blues and Blackhawks don't meet again until March 18. That's crazy.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 19, 2017