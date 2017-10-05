Watch: Brandon Saad scores hat trick in Blackhawks’ season opener

Brandon Saad scored a hat trick in the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at the United Center.

Saad, who was re-acquired this summer from Columbus after two seasons with the Blue Jackets, scored two first-period goals before adding another in the third period.

With a 1-0 Chicago lead, Saad sent a pass to Richard Panik before redirecting a feed from his new linemate.

Saad gave the Hawks their fourth goal in 2 minutes, 55 seconds by knocking in a rebound from Pittsburgh goaltender Antti Niemi.

Saad, 24, had 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 82 games with the Blue Jackets last season, and added three points (one goal, two assists) in five playoff games. He was selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 43) of the 2011 draft and won the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 2013 and 2015. Prior to this season, Saad had 232 points (107 goals, 125 assists) in 368 career games with the Blue Jackets and Hawks.