Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks rest up before must-win Game 4

The Chicago Blackhawks have an extra off day before they play Game 4 of their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

In Hawks prospect news, Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist in Erie’s overtime win over London in Game 7 to advance to the West Conference Final in the Ontario Hockey League. Erie will play Owen Sound in the conference final.

Alexandre Fortin had an assist in Rouyn-Noranda’s Game 7 loss to Chicoutimi in the Quebec Major Hockey League. Fortin 16 points (6G, 10A) in the playoffs. Chicoutimi will play Saint John and Hawks prospects Matthew Highmore and Nathan Noel in one QMJHL semifinal.

John Dahlstrom’s season ended in Medicine Hat’s overtime loss to Lethbridge in Game 7. Dahlstrom 13 points (6G, 7A) in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

HAWKS

**Preds’ top line has owned Hawks’ stars (SCH)

**Hawks recall Motte, Gustafsson, Baun as black aces (SCH)

**3-0 series deficit releases pressure of expectations (SCH)

**End of an era? Struggling Hawks seemed to have lost their touch (Chicago Sun Times)

**Down 3-0, Blackhawks looking to ‘change the script’ (Chicago Sun Times)

**Bolland believes in former Hawks teammates (Chicago Tribune)

**Time for Hawks to leave history in the past (The Athletic)

**Hawks ‘decompress,’ refocus for necessary Game 4 (CSN)

**Why wasn’t goalie interference called on Preds’ game-tying goal? (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**Blues’ Stastny returns to practice (St. Louis GameTime)

**Blues face a new kind of pressure (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**Soft-spoken Bouwmeester has been stalwart for Blues (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**Ortiz: As usual, Plager gives Blues good advice (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**Wild must take one step at a time in must-win Game 4 (Star Tribune)

**Jets Season Review: Mathieu Perreault (Arctic Ice Hockey)

NHL

**Stanley Cup playoff schedule, matchups (SBN)

**Expansion Draft, NHL Awards to share T-Mobile stage June 21 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

**RECAP: Blue Jackets baffle Fleury; push Penguins to Game 5 (Jackets Cannon)

**RECAP: Sharks smoke Oilers 7-0, tie series 2-2 (Fear The Fin)

**RECAP: Rangers end home woes, tie series with Canadiens (Blueshirt Banter)

**Look: Fan wears T-shirt with Werenski’s broken face (SBN)

**Canucks reportedly interested in Krueger, but is the feeling mutual? (PHT)

HOCKEY WORLD

**Future Frozen Four sites, regionals announced (SBNCH)

**Northern Michigan hires Grant Potulny as its next coach (SBNCH)

**USHL Playoffs: Beydoun, Waterloo blanks Fargo for 3-0 series lead (Waterloo)

**OHL Playoffs: Foegele’s (CAR) OT finish sends Erie to West Final (OHL)

**QMJHL Playoffs: Chicoutimi knock off Rouyn-Noranda in Game 7 (Sportsnet)

**WHL Playoffs: Wong scores shorthanded in OT as Lethbridge oust Medicine Hat (Sportsnet)