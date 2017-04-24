Morning Bag Skate: USA Hockey awaits Patrick Kane’s decision for World Championship

Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane will make his decision this week on whether or not he’ll play for Team USA at the World Championship.

In Hawks prospect news, Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist for the Erie Otters in a 4-3 loss to Owen Sound in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference Final on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is Monday at Owen Sound.

Matthew Highmore scored a goal in Saint John’s 3-2 double overtime loss to Chicoutimi in Game 2 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s semifinals. The series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is is Tuesday at Chicoutimi.

HAWKS

**What’s on the Hawks’ salary cap books for 2017-18? (SCH)

**Seabrook undaunted: ‘I’ve got a lot of hockey left in me’ (Chicago Sun Times)

**Bowman talks tough, but how will he act? (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**Analysis: Preds battle Blues for first time in playoffs (The Tennessean)

**Round 2 schedule: Blues vs. Preds (On The Forecheck)

**After sweep, Preds should not go unnoticed (On The Forecheck)

**How have Preds fared in second round before? (The Tennessean)

**Wild’s puzzling collapse begs for the reasons why (Star Tribune)

**Hochman: First-round win highlights revival for Yeo (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

**Souhan: Wild’s GM moves were logical yet fruitless (Star Tribune)

**Souhan: Wild, again, not good enough when it matters (Star Tribune)

**Wild have no time to play blame game (Hockey Wilderness)

**Frei: Avs can make changes without cleaning house (Denver Post)

NHL

**Stanley Cup playoff schedule, matchups (SBN)

**Gaudreau, Granlund, Tarasenko named 2017 Lady Byng trophy finalists (SBN)

**It’s best to not overreact to losing to an insanely hot goalie (theScore)

**Kings hire John Stevens as new head coach (Jewels From The Crown)

**RECAP: MacArthur lifts Sens past Bruins in OT to win series (Silver Seven)

**Karlsson leads Senators to 2nd round with 2 hairline fractures in his foot (SBN)

**RECAP: Johansson wins it in OT again for Capitals (Japers’ Rink)

**Maybe this is the year for Washington Capitals? (Puck Daddy)

**Round 2 schedule: Capitals vs. Penguins (Japers’ Rink)

**Round 2 schedule: Senators vs. Rangers (Silver Seven)

**Look: Cherry’s latest suit looks like a horror film (SBN)

**Report: Kovalchuk wants to return to NHL (with Devils or not) (PHT)

HOCKEY WORLD

**Behind the mask with Sera Dogramaci of the Sydney Sirens (The Ice Garden)