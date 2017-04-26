Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks fire AHL coach Ted Dent amidst changes

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman continued to make changes Tuesday by firing AHL Rockford IceHogs head coach Ted Dent.

In Hawks prospect news, Matthew Highmore had an assist in Saint John’s 5-0 win over Chicoutimi in Game 3 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s. The Sea Dogs now hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is Wednesday at Chicoutimi.

Alex DeBrincat and the Erie Otters play the Owen Sound Attack in Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference Final on Wednesday. Erie trails 2-1 in the series.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

