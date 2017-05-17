Morning Bag Skate: 5 Blackhawks advance to quarterfinals at World Championship

All five Chicago Blackhawks players at the World Championship will continue to the quarterfinal round, which begins Thursday.

Forward Nick Schmaltz and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk won Group A with the United States after a 5-3 win over Artemi Panarin and Russia on Tuesday. Team USA will face Finland in the quarterfinals in Cologne, Germany.

Russia draws defenseman Michal Kempny and the Czech Republic and forward Marcus Kruger and Sweden will face Switzerland in Paris.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

