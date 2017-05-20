Morning Bag Skate: Marcus Kruger, Artemi Panarin to play in semifinals at World Championship

The Chicago Blackhawks forwards Marcus Kruger and Artemi Panarin will play in the semifinals at the World Championship on Saturday. The Russians and Panarin play Canada in the first game before Sweden and Kruger face off against rival Finland.

In Hawks prospect news, Nathan Noel scored a goal in Saint John’s 3-2 loss to Windsor in the Memorial Cup opener.

The USHL’s Chicago Steel shut out the Sioux City Musketeers 3-0 in Game 3 on Friday at the Fox Valley Ice Arena to take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five Clark Cup Final series. Chicago will now have a chance to hoist the Clark Cup on home ice in Game 4 on Saturday at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

HAWKS

CENTRAL DIVISION

NHL

HOCKEY WORLD

