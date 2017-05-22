Morning Bag Skate: Former Blackhawks defenseman Bill White dies at 77

Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bill White, who played 604 career regular season games in the National Hockey League, died Sunday. He was 77.

He scored 50 goals and 265 points during his time in the league.

Blackhawks forward Marcus Kruger won the gold medal with Sweden’s win over Canada at the World Championship. Artemi Panarin had two assists in Russia’s bronze-medal victory against Finland.

In Hawks prospect news, Graham Knott had a monster game for the host Windsor Spitfires with two goals and an assist in a 7-1 victory over Seattle in the Memorial Cup. The Spitfires are off to a 2-0 start in the tournament, becoming the first host team to do so since 2007.

