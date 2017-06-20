The NHL will release new Adidas home and away sweaters for all 31 teams Tuesday in Las Vegas.
HAWKS
**Jeff Marek’s mock draft: Hawks pick USNTDP forward Josh Morris (SCH)
**NHL Draft comes to ‘hockey hot spot’ of Chicago for first time (Chicago Sun Times)
**Introducing new assistant coach Ulf Samuelsson (SCH)
**Introducing new assistant coach Don Granato (SCH)
**Hawks, Golden Knights have Kruger trade in place, per report (SCH)
**Hawks leave Kruger, van Riemsdyk unprotected (SCH)
**Breaking down Hawks’ protection list (SCH)
**NHL expansion draft: Everything to know about Hawks and Vegas (SCH)
**A complete list of every Hawks pick (SCH)
**Every Hawks trade, signing during 2017 offseason in one place (SCH)
CENTRAL DIVISION
**Predators sign prospect d-man Lyytinen to 2-year ELC (PHT)
**Predators expose Neal instead of Jarnkrok (On The Forecheck)
**Wild protects Zucker, Brodin; exposes Staal, Dumba, Scandella (Star Tribune)
**Blues protect Bouwmeester, Reaves; expose Perron (St. Louis GameTime)
**Stars protection list (Defending Big D)
**Jets protection list (Arctic Ice Hockey)
**Avs protect Varlamov, expose Pickard (Mile High Hockey)
NHL
**Bob McKenzie’s 2017 NHL draft rankings reaction (SBNCH)
**SB Nation’s 2017 NHL mock draft (SBN)
**NHL expansion draft 2017: Schedule, rules, and more (SCH)
**Grading all 30 expansion draft protection lists (SBN)
**NHL Expansion draft: Pick your team (SBN)
**NHL expansion draft 2017: Best- and worst-case scenarios for each team (SBN)
**Vegas has 4 trades in place for expansion draft, per report (SBN)
**Vegas will begin selecting players for team Tuesday (Knights On Ice)
**Preds’ Neal should be a prime target for Vegas (Knights On Ice)
**Coyotes part ways with captain Doan (Five For Howling)
**Report: Russian scorer Dadonov likely to play in Vegas next season (PHT)
**Bolts re-sign Budaj for 2 years, $2.05 million (Raw Charge)
HOCKEY WORLD
**U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announces Class of 2017 (PHT)
