Morning Bag Skate: NHL to release new adidas jerseys Tuesday

Our daily look at Blackhawks news and the happenings around the hockey world.

By Brandon M. Cain
World Cup Of Hockey 2016 - United States v Czech Republic Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The NHL will release new Adidas home and away sweaters for all 31 teams Tuesday in Las Vegas.

HAWKS

**Jeff Marek’s mock draft: Hawks pick USNTDP forward Josh Morris (SCH)

**NHL Draft comes to ‘hockey hot spot’ of Chicago for first time (Chicago Sun Times)

**Introducing new assistant coach Ulf Samuelsson (SCH)

**Introducing new assistant coach Don Granato (SCH)

**Hawks, Golden Knights have Kruger trade in place, per report (SCH)

**Hawks leave Kruger, van Riemsdyk unprotected (SCH)

**Breaking down Hawks’ protection list (SCH)

**NHL expansion draft: Everything to know about Hawks and Vegas (SCH)

**A complete list of every Hawks pick (SCH)

**Every Hawks trade, signing during 2017 offseason in one place (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

**Predators sign prospect d-man Lyytinen to 2-year ELC (PHT)

**Predators expose Neal instead of Jarnkrok (On The Forecheck)

**Wild protects Zucker, Brodin; exposes Staal, Dumba, Scandella (Star Tribune)

**Blues protect Bouwmeester, Reaves; expose Perron (St. Louis GameTime)

**Stars protection list (Defending Big D)

**Jets protection list (Arctic Ice Hockey)

**Avs protect Varlamov, expose Pickard (Mile High Hockey)

NHL

**Bob McKenzie’s 2017 NHL draft rankings reaction (SBNCH)

**SB Nation’s 2017 NHL mock draft (SBN)

**NHL expansion draft 2017: Schedule, rules, and more (SCH)

**Grading all 30 expansion draft protection lists (SBN)

**NHL Expansion draft: Pick your team (SBN)

**NHL expansion draft 2017: Best- and worst-case scenarios for each team (SBN)

**Vegas has 4 trades in place for expansion draft, per report (SBN)

**Vegas will begin selecting players for team Tuesday (Knights On Ice)

**Preds’ Neal should be a prime target for Vegas (Knights On Ice)

**Coyotes part ways with captain Doan (Five For Howling)

**Report: Russian scorer Dadonov likely to play in Vegas next season (PHT)

**Bolts re-sign Budaj for 2 years, $2.05 million (Raw Charge)

HOCKEY WORLD

**U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announces Class of 2017 (PHT)

