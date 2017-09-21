Watch: Blackhawks’ Brandon Saad scores hat trick in preseason

Brandon Saad wasted no time at all reminding Chicago Blackhawks fans what we can do on the ice in his return to the United Center on Thursday. Saad, who was re-acquired this summer from Columbus after two seasons with the Blue Jackets, scored a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings in the Hawks’ preseason home opener.

Saad skated at the left-wing spot on the top line alongside David Kampf and winger Richard Panik. Kampf started on the line in place of captain Jonathan Toews, who was ill.

Saad, 24, had 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 82 games with the Blue Jackets last season and three points (one goal, two assists) in five playoff games. He was selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 43) of the 2011 draft and won the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 2013 and 2015. In 368 games with the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks, Saad has 232 points (107 goals, 125 assists).