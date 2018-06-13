Report: Blackhawks willing to trade No. 8 pick in ‘right situation’

The Chicago Blackhawks are willing to trade their No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft in the “right situation,” reports Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Powers notes what the “right situation” would be is unknown, but acquiring a notable NHL player is the likely case.

The Blackhawks haven’t had a top-10 pick since 2007, when they selected Patrick Kane with the top overall pick. The top-10 pick is an opportunity for Chicago to draft a potential franchise player for the future. The Hawks have drafted at No. 8 three times: Goaltender Jimmy Waite (1987), forwards Jeremy Roenick (1988) and Mark Bell (1998).

Recent history also shows the No. 8 pick has net plenty of talent, notably Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier (2011) and Columbus’ Zach Werenski (2015).

Outside the top three names in this year’s draft of Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov and Filip Zadina the next batch of talent and who could be available for Chicago varies based on the mock draft. In SB Nation’s mock draft, Second City Hockey selected right winger Oliver Wahlstrom at No. 8.

The Hawks also have the No. 27 pick in the first round from Nashville as part of the Ryan Hartman—Victor Ejdsell trade in February. Chicago has eight picks total, including two in the first, third and fourth rounds.

The NHL draft is June 22 and 23 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.