On this date in Blackhawks history: Chicago’s strong 3rd period leads to 4-1 win against Red Wings

With the NHL on pause and the World Championship tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Second City Hockey will look back at Blackhawks playoff games since 2010 with an “On this date in Blackhawks history” series.

Johnny Oduya and Marcus Kruger scored in the third period, and Corey Crawford made 20 saves for the #Blackhawks to defeat the Red Wings 4-1 in their second-round series opener.

Oduya skated in from the blue line then released a wrist shot that went off the crossbar and into the net for a 2-1 lead at 8:02 of the third. Daniel Carcillo dug the puck out of the mesh on the back of the net then the puck trickled to the front for Kruger, who lifted backhand shot over Jimmy Howard to make it 3-1 at 11:23.

Patrick Sharp scored into an empty net with 49 seconds remaining and had two assists for Chicago, which won its eighth straight game against their longtime rival.

Howard made 38 saves and rookie Damien Brunner scored for the Red Wings.

Sharp forced a turnover and Jonathan Toews sent a pass to Hossa, who one-timed it from the high slot past Howard for a power play goal and 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period.

Detroit responded less than minutes later at 10:57 when Brunner poked in a rebound to tie it 1-1.

The Blackhawks killed two penalties committed by Andrew Shaw in the first period, and another one against Nick Leddy in the second to go 3-for-3 and boost their playoff total to 20-for-20.

Chicago mostly dominated the action from there with a 17-5 shot advantage in the second, thanks in large part to having eight minutes on the power play. Howard stood his ground in net though, including making a great glove save on Hossa with 6:39 remaining.

Bruner nearly scored his second with 2:46 to go on a rebound, but his shot went off the crossbar and Brent Seabrook swatted it out the air before it cross the goal line.