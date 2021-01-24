Blackhawks, Red Wings to clash in another Original Six matchup

The Blackhawks ended their winless streak at the start of the 2021 season on Friday and will now look for their first winning streak of the season in a late Sunday morning faceoff with the Red Wings.

It was a depleted Detroit lineup on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago’s 4-1 win, though. The Red Wings had four players on the NHL’s COVID Protocol list well before Friday’s game: defenseman Jon Merrill and forwards Sam Gagner, Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri. There was a late fifth addition, too, with Filip Zadina being scratched from Friday’s lineup following his placement on the COVID list.

It’s hard to envision too many lineup changes for the Red Wings without any known changes to the players on the COVID list, so Detroit will likely be severely shorthanded again for Sunday’s game. One potential change could be in net, where Jonathan Bernier may start in place of Thomas Greiss after the latter handled Friday’s assignment. Another could be on the fourth line where Darren Helm — this season’s winner of the “He’s Still Playing?!” game — is reportedly questionable for Sunday’s game.

Now that the Blackhawks roller-coaster plummet to start the season hit its bottom at four games, the chance for further development and evaluation of its younger players can really begin in earnest, starting with this game. No significant news emerged from Saturday’s practice, so the expectation here remains a very similar lineup for the home team as well. That includes Kevin Lankinen in net, who was stellar on Friday night while picking up his first career NHL victory.

One win from this weekend series with their oldest rivals has already been attained by the Blackhawks. But two wins over Detroit are always better than just one win over Detroit, right? Right.

Detroit sucks.

Let’s go Hawks.

Tale of the tape (statistics from last season)

Blackhawks — Statistic — Red Wings

48.45% (22nd) — Corsi For — 45.99% (31st)

46.93% (27th) — Expected goals for — 44.40 (30th)

2.97 (18th) — Goals per game — 2.00 (31st)

3.06 (16th) — Goals against per game — 3.73 (31st)

49.9% (17th) — Faceoffs — 49.5% (20th)

15.2% (28th) — Power play — 14.9% (29th)

82.1% (9th) — Penalty kill — 74.3% (31st)

Projected lineups

Blackhawks

DeBrincat — Suter — Kane

Kubalik — Strome — Kurashev

Janmark — Wallmark — Shaw

Highmore — Kampf — Carpenter

Keith — Murphy

de Haan — Mitchell

Zadorov — Boqvist

Subban/Lankinen

Red Wings

Namestnikov — Larkin — Smith

Ryan — Rasmussen — Mantha

Bertuzzi — Glendening — Brome

Nielsen — Filppula — Helm

Hronek — Nemeth

Staal — Stecher

DeKeyser — Biega

Bernier/Greiss

How to watch

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports app, NHL.TV