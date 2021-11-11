Morning Bag Skate: 11-11-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Derek King helping his players be players again (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Penguins 2 (SCH) (Pensburgh) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel, Entwistle miss practice with injuries (SCH)

Jeremy Colliton’s unwavering self-belief fueled his rise and fall with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Predators 1 (SCH) (On the Forecheck) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Kyle Davidson, Derek King address media for first time (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks fire Jeremy Colliton; Derek King named interim head coach (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

No, the Blackhawks underlying numbers have not been improving (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 68 — More Blackhawks Struggles (SCH)

Jeremy Colliton’s frustration escalating as Blackhawks repeat mistakes (Sun-Times)

Kirby Dach building confidence in his shot but struggling with accuracy (Sun-Times)

FALLOUT FROM BLACKHAWKS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION (Content warning: details of the articles in this section may include details that could be disturbing to some readers)

Beach “courageous,” says mother of player assaulted by Brad Aldrich (TSN)

Hall of Fame covers Bradley Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup (Sun-Times)

Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Gary Bettman, Bill Daly address continued fallout from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kyle Beach identifies himself as “John Doe” from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (TSN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks president and GM Stan Bowman “steps aside” after team announces investigation findings (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (TSN) (Sportsnet)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Predators 4, Stars 2 (On the Forecheck) (Defending Big D)

RECAP: Wild 5, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

MacKinnon out three weeks with injury (Mile High Hockey)

Wild’s blue line additions paying huge dividends to team success (Hockey Wilderness)

Defenseman Conor Timmins to miss rest of season with knee injury (Five for Howling)

Kevin Fiala understands he’s off to a slow start (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 0 (NHL)

Ducks GM/EVP Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program (The Athletic)

Price “many steps” from playing, coach says (NHL)

Eichel confident he’ll be better for Vegas (NHL)

Jack Eichel traded to Vegas (Knights on Ice) (Die by the Blade)

Crosby tests positive for COVID-19 (Pensburgh)

Drouin back with team after getting hit high by puck (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Rangers sign star defenseman Adam Fox (Blueshirt Banter)

Canadiens send Cole Caufield to AHL (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

HOCKEY WORLD

Penguins back high school goalie after taunts (NHL)

Bryce Salvador on battling the “toxic environment” of youth hockey, plus the impact of Kyle Beach (The Athletic)

Meet the rookie who “crushed” Wayne Gretzky (though he’d rather be remembered “for something more exciting”) (The Athletic)