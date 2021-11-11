 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel injury update; start time changed for Black Friday game

A couple of news items from the last few days.

By Dave Melton
Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

Since the Chicago Blackhawks’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, the team has had a mixed bag of good and bad news related to the overall health of the roster.

It started on Wednesday with an update on Brandon Hagel, who landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during that Tuesday game and is expected to miss a few weeks:

The good news for Hagel is that the Blackhawks’ schedule is somewhat light for the next stretch. Their next games is against the Arizona Coyotes at home on Friday night, then the team has four days off before their first-ever trip to Seattle to face the Kraken next Wednesday. A weekend back-to-back in Edmonton and Vancouver follows, with the road trip concluding against the Flames on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Based on that two-week timeline, Hagel could be out anywhere between two and five games.

Tyler Johnson, mentioned in the tweet above, was not on the ice for Thursday’s practice. Henrik Borgstrom was, however, after missing Tuesday’s game with a non-COVID illness. Coach Derek King said they’re going to be easing Johnson back into hockey things:

Here’s a quick rundown of what the lines looked like with Hagel sidelined and Borgstrom apparently still on the outside looking in:

A small tweak was also made to the Blackhawks’ power-play lineups during Thursday’s practice:

Speaking of Ryan Carpenter, he offered some thoughts related to how the team was feeling after the coaching change from last weekend:

Thursday’s news also included a schedule update, with the day-after-Thanksgiving game between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues now a 2:30 p.m. start.

