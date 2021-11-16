Morning Bag Skate: 11-16-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Reichel, Slavin, Soderblom are standouts with Rockford (SCH)

Powers: 15 thoughts on the Blackhawks after 15 games (The Athletic)

Caleb Jones nearing return from fluky wrist injury as Blackhawks’ shuffle continues (The Athletic)

Dylan Strome still deserves better (SCH)

Blackhawks’ goaltending resurgence the biggest factor in winning streak (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews still waiting for scoring breakthrough (Sun-Times)

“He’s off to a good start for me” : Lukas Reichel continues to impress, and other thoughts on the Rockford IceHogs (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 1 (SCH) (Five for Howling) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Hagel injury update; start time changed for Black Friday game (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 69 — New coach, new era, new results (SCH)

Derek King’s early tinkering with Blackhawks focuses on neutral-zone improvement (Sun-Times)

Tiger’s eye blue? Dragon’s blood sage? Adam Gaudette saw the path to regaining confidence as “crystal” clear (Tribune)

Derek King helping his players be players again (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Penguins 2 (SCH) (Pensburgh) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

FALLOUT FROM BLACKHAWKS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION (Content warning: details of the articles in this section may include details that could be disturbing to some readers)

Settlement talks between Blackhawks, Kyle Beach already hitting snags (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Beach “courageous,” says mother of player assaulted by Brad Aldrich (TSN)

Hall of Fame covers Bradley Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup (Sun-Times)

Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Gary Bettman, Bill Daly address continued fallout from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kyle Beach identifies himself as “John Doe” from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (TSN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks president and GM Stan Bowman “steps aside” after team announces investigation findings (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (TSN) (Sportsnet)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Compher out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

The Coyotes search for a starting goaltender (Five for Howling)

I’m sort of glad hockey players can punch each other (Hockey Wilderness)

MacKinnon out three weeks with injury (Mile High Hockey)

Wild’s blue line additions paying huge dividends to team success (Hockey Wilderness)

Defenseman Conor Timmins to miss rest of season with knee injury (Five for Howling)

Kevin Fiala understands he’s off to a slow start (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 3 (NHL)

Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony speeches (NHL)

Next three Senators games postponed (Silver Seven)

Kraken have “found a way to lose,” GM says (NHL)

Komarov leaves Islanders, signs with KHL (NHL)

Canucks’ Poolman gets 2-game high-sticking ban (ESPN)

Source: NHL eyes skill events on Vegas strip (ESPN)

Senators add 3 more to COVID list; 9 players total (ESPN)

Ducks GM/EVP Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

How to watch the Final Olympic Qualification tournaments (The Ice Garden)

Penguins back high school goalie after taunts (NHL)

Bryce Salvador on battling the “toxic environment” of youth hockey, plus the impact of Kyle Beach (The Athletic)