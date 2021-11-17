 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 70 - Blackhawks November Road Trip and Prospect Talk

The crew gives thoughts on the Blackhawks upcoming road trip as well as the team’s prospect pipeline.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
Welcome to Episode 70 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy recap the Hawks recent win against the Coyotes and look ahead to their upcoming road trip. The crew also gets into some prospect talk as well as Thanksgiving meal do’s and dont’s.

