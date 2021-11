Morning Bag Skate: 11-19-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Kraken 2 (SCH) (Davy Jones Locker Room) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Protecting leads still a learning process for Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks won’t rush top prospect Lukas Reichel despite prolific AHL start (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 70 — Blackhawks November Road Trip and Prospect Talk (SCH)

“That’s just him”: Why Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King is wearing the right hat at the right time (The Athletic)

Blackhawks hire Rob Cookson, Jared Nightingale to flesh out coaching staffs (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Reichel, Slavin, Soderblom are standouts with Rockford (SCH)

Blackhawks’ first matchup vs. expansion Kraken arrives at interesting time (Sun-Times)

Keep him down or bring him up: What should the Blackhawks do with top prospect Lukas Reichel? (The Athletic)

Powers: 15 thoughts on the Blackhawks after 15 games (The Athletic)

Caleb Jones nearing return from fluky wrist injury as Blackhawks’ shuffle continues (The Athletic)

Dylan Strome still deserves better (SCH)

FALLOUT FROM BLACKHAWKS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION (Content warning: details of the articles in this section may include details that could be disturbing to some readers)

Settlement talks between Blackhawks, Kyle Beach already hitting snags (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Beach “courageous,” says mother of player assaulted by Brad Aldrich (TSN)

Hall of Fame covers Bradley Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup (Sun-Times)

Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Gary Bettman, Bill Daly address continued fallout from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kyle Beach identifies himself as “John Doe” from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (TSN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks president and GM Stan Bowman “steps aside” after team announces investigation findings (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (TSN) (Sportsnet)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Blues 4, Sharks 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Wild 7, Stars 2 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Oilers 2, Jets 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Coyotes 4 (NHL)

Compher out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

The Coyotes search for a starting goaltender (Five for Howling)

I’m sort of glad hockey players can punch each other (Hockey Wilderness)

MacKinnon out three weeks with injury (Mile High Hockey)

Wild’s blue line additions paying huge dividends to team success (Hockey Wilderness)

Defenseman Conor Timmins to miss rest of season with knee injury (Five for Howling)

Kevin Fiala understands he’s off to a slow start (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Flames 5, Sabres 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 2, Rangers 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 6, Canadiens 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Devils 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Lightning 4, Flyers 3 (NHL)

Troy Brouwer retires after 14 seasons (NHL)

Slumping Canucks “looking at everything” (NHL)

Ellis out 4-6 weeks for Flyers with injury (NHL)

Bakrov week-to-week with knee injury (NHL)

Pulock out 4-6 weeks for Islanders (NHL)

Phaneuf retires after 14 NHL seasons (NHL)

Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony speeches (NHL)

Next three Senators games postponed (Silver Seven)

Kraken have “found a way to lose,” GM says (NHL)

Komarov leaves Islanders, signs with KHL (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

How to watch the Final Olympic Qualification tournaments (The Ice Garden)

Penguins back high school goalie after taunts (NHL)

Bryce Salvador on battling the “toxic environment” of youth hockey, plus the impact of Kyle Beach (The Athletic)