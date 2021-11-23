Morning Bag Skate: 11-23-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Bits: Kalynuk recalled; Stillman placed on injured reserve (SCH)

Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 2: Checking in with Second City Hockey & the Blackhawks (Matchsticks & Gasoline)

With 64 games left, Blackhawks’ path to playoff contention looks plausible but difficult (Sun-Times)

New Blackhawks assistant Rob Cookson brings plentiful experience, new perspective (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 1, Canucks 0 (SCH) (Nucks Misconduct) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Ryan Carpenter’s stability with Blackhawks can be traced to 2019 contract decision (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Oilers 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Copper and Blue) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Kraken 2 (SCH) (Davy Jones Locker Room) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Protecting leads still a learning process for Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks won’t rush top prospect Lukas Reichel despite prolific AHL start (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 70 — Blackhawks November Road Trip and Prospect Talk (SCH)

“That’s just him”: Why Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King is wearing the right hat at the right time (The Athletic)

Blackhawks hire Rob Cookson, Jared Nightingale to flesh out coaching staffs (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Reichel, Slavin, Soderblom are standouts with Rockford (SCH)

FALLOUT FROM BLACKHAWKS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION (Content warning: details of the articles in this section may include details that could be disturbing to some readers)

Settlement talks between Blackhawks, Kyle Beach already hitting snags (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Beach “courageous,” says mother of player assaulted by Brad Aldrich (TSN)

Hall of Fame covers Bradley Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup (Sun-Times)

Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Gary Bettman, Bill Daly address continued fallout from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kyle Beach identifies himself as “John Doe” from Blackhawks internal investigation (SCH) (TSN) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks president and GM Stan Bowman “steps aside” after team announces investigation findings (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (TSN) (Sportsnet)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Blues 5, Golden Knights 2 (St. Louis Game Time)

RECAP: Predators 3, Ducks 2 (On the Forecheck)

RECAP: Avalanche 7, Senators 5 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Penguins 3, Jets 1 (NHL)

Compher out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

The Coyotes search for a starting goaltender (Five for Howling)

I’m sort of glad hockey players can punch each other (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Blue Jackets 7, Sabres 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Sharks 2, Hurricanes 1 (NHL)

Hayes reinjured, week-to-week for Flyers (NHL)

As a dad and a D-man, Duncan Keith is in a better place in Edmonton (The Athletic)

NHL’s total abandonment of series-style scheduling leaves road-weary players scratching their heads (The Athletic)

Lightning’s Point out indefinitely (ESPN)

Senators return to practice after COVID pause (NHL)

Ducks’ Comtois out 6 weeks after hand surgery (ESPN)

Troy Brouwer retires after 14 seasons (NHL)

Slumping Canucks “looking at everything” (NHL)

Ellis out 4-6 weeks for Flyers with injury (NHL)

Bakrov week-to-week with knee injury (NHL)

Pulock out 4-6 weeks for Islanders (NHL)

Phaneuf retires after 14 NHL seasons (NHL)

Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony speeches (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)

Weariness over COVID-19 growing, but players still want to participate in Olympics (Sportsnet)

How USA hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle (Sportsnet)