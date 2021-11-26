Report: Blackhawks place Adam Gaudette on waivers

A little over an hour before the Chicago Blackhawks were scheduled to take the ice, a piece of news broke from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman: forward Adam Gaudette has reportedly been placed on waivers.

Gaudette (CHI) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 26, 2021

Based on Friedman’s credibility within the hockey world — especially when it comes to reports of the waiver variety — this is pretty much an official statement.

Gaudette came to the Blackhawks in an April trade with the Vancouver Canucks that sent Matthew Highmore north of the border. Originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round (149th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft), Gaudette played in just 153 games across four seasons with Vancouver, tallying 21 goals and 31 assists. He appeared in seven games with Chicago last season following that trade, notching a goal and three assists in seven games.

This season, Gaudette has struggled to find a spot in the lineup, appearing in just eight games with a goal and an assist while averaging 10:31 of ice time. Gaudette has not been in the lineup since the Nov. 9 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Chicago’s recent coaching change does not appear to have changed any of Gaudette’s fortunes with this franchise.

While there had been some hope — especially for those in the #GaudetteGang — that his recent diagnosis with candidiasis, an ailment that had affected Gaudette’s appetite and overall physical condition for year, was going to help Gaudette find a new gear with the Blackhawks this season.

But that hasn’t happened yet, and it appears the Blackhawks front office doesn’t believe it will.