Morning Bag Skate: 11-29-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Troy Murray discusses cancer treatment in Q&A (NHL)

RECAPS: Sharks 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

“He’s already a superstar”: How the Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat turned himself into one of the league’s very best (The Athletic)

Interim coach Derek King’s message getting through to Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers by Senators (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is his workload affecting his offense? (Tribune)

Powers: The Blackhawks need to hire a permanent hockey president and GM sooner rather than later (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The-Athletic)

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Matchsticks and Gasoline) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

A franchise-altering decision looms for the Blackhawks on Kane and Toews (The Athletic)

Riley Stillman out with knee injury, helping Erik Gustafsson keep his spot (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Kalynuk recalled; Stillman placed on injured reserve (SCH)

Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 2: Checking in with Second City Hockey & the Blackhawks (Matchsticks & Gasoline)

With 64 games left, Blackhawks’ path to playoff contention looks plausible but difficult (Sun-Times)

New Blackhawks assistant Rob Cookson brings plentiful experience, new perspective (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 1, Canucks 0 (SCH) (Nucks Misconduct) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks and Kyle Beach agree to start mediation next month after initial settlement talks reached an impasse (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Wild 4, Lightning 2 (Hockey Wilderness)

Wild players looking forward to behind-the-scenes Winter Classic coverage (Hockey Wilderness)

Perron leaves Blackhawks game early with upper-body injury (St. Louis Game Time)

Compher out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Bruins 3, Canucks 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Devils 5, Flyers 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Maple Leafs 5, Ducks 1 (NHL)

Bergevin out as Canadiens GM (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Lemieux to have hearing for biting Tkachuk (NHL)

Evander Kane waived by Sharks; new agent seeking trade (ESPN)

Two Isles games postponed due to COVID issues (ESPN)

Panarin fined $5k for throwing glove at Marchand (ESPN)

Jankowski signs one-year deal with Sabres (NHL)

Hayes reinjured, week-to-week for Flyers (NHL)

As a dad and a D-man, Duncan Keith is in a better place in Edmonton (The Athletic)

NHL’s total abandonment of series-style scheduling leaves road-weary players scratching their heads (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)

Weariness over COVID-19 growing, but players still want to participate in Olympics (Sportsnet)

How USA hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle (Sportsnet)