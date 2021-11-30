Morning Bag Skate: 11-30-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Prospect report: Lukas Reichel injured; IceHogs defensemen showing promise (SCH)

Blackhawks sputtering offense goes beyond Jonathan Toews (Sun-Times)

Lankinen, Fleury have become more than goalie partners (Sun-Times)

Projecting the Blackhawks’ roster and salary cap outlook through the ‘23-24 season (The Athletic)

Troy Murray discusses cancer treatment in Q&A (NHL)

RECAPS: Sharks 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

“He’s already a superstar”: How the Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat turned himself into one of the league’s very best (The Athletic)

Interim coach Derek King’s message getting through to Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers by Senators (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is his workload affecting his offense? (Tribune)

Powers: The Blackhawks need to hire a permanent hockey president and GM sooner rather than later (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The-Athletic)

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Matchsticks and Gasoline) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

A franchise-altering decision looms for the Blackhawks on Kane and Toews (The Athletic)

Riley Stillman out with knee injury, helping Erik Gustafsson keep his spot (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Kalynuk recalled; Stillman placed on injured reserve (SCH)

Blackhawks and Kyle Beach agree to start mediation next month after initial settlement talks reached an impasse (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Coyotes 1, Jets 0 (Five for Howling) (Arctic Ice Hockey)

MacKinnon close to return for Avalanche (NHL)

Neal and Kostin’s assignments to IR a test of the Blues’ depth (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey (Hockey Wilderness)

Wild players looking forward to behind-the-scenes Winter Classic coverage (Hockey Wilderness)

Perron leaves Blackhawks game early with upper-body injury (St. Louis Game Time)

Compher out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Kraken 7, Sabres 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 2, Canadiens 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Flames 2, Penguins 1 (NHL)

Marchand suspended 3 games for slew foot (NHL)

Penguins sold to Fenway Sports Group (NHL)

Bergevin out as Canadiens GM (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Lemieux to have hearing for biting Tkachuk (NHL)

Evander Kane waived by Sharks; new agent seeking trade (ESPN)

Two Isles games postponed due to COVID issues (ESPN)

Panarin fined $5k for throwing glove at Marchand (ESPN)

Jankowski signs one-year deal with Sabres (NHL)

Hayes reinjured, week-to-week for Flyers (NHL)

As a dad and a D-man, Duncan Keith is in a better place in Edmonton (The Athletic)

NHL’s total abandonment of series-style scheduling leaves road-weary players scratching their heads (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)

Weariness over COVID-19 growing, but players still want to participate in Olympics (Sportsnet)

How USA hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle (Sportsnet)