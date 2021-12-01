Musings on Madison, Episode 71 - What’s wrong with the Blackhawks offense?

Welcome to Episode 71 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the Blackhawks recent offensive struggles and what can be done to get the team back on track. They also dive into the analytics vs. eye test debate and choose sides on the holiday with the best food menu.

