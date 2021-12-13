 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks game postponed by Flames’ COVID outbreak

The news came down on Monday morning.

By Dave Melton
NHL: NOV 23 Blackhawks at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks’ second game of the season against the Calgary Flames won’t be played on Monday night at the United Center after the game was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on the Flames.

Chicago and Calgary met on Nov. 23 in Calgary, with the Flames winning that game 5-2 They were the only two teams scheduled to play on Monday night, which means the league has no games scheduled for this evening.

A polarizing former Blackhawks defenseman is among the players who were put into the league’s COVID protocol by the Flames early on Monday:

Calgary’s games are postponed through Thursday, per a statement released by the league. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Flames did not travel to Chicago on Sunday due to complications that may have arisen with going back and forth across the border:

Blackhawks fans who had tickets for Monday’s game will be able to use those tickets when the game is rescheduled, although that date is yet to be announced.

Chicago remains at home this week and is scheduled to play against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

