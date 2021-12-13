Blackhawks game postponed by Flames’ COVID outbreak

The Chicago Blackhawks’ second game of the season against the Calgary Flames won’t be played on Monday night at the United Center after the game was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on the Flames.

Tonight’s game against Calgary has been cancelled as a result of six @NHLFlames players and one staff member entering COVID protocol.



We will now recognize Marc-Andre Fleury’s 500th win milestone before our game on Wednesday. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 13, 2021

Chicago and Calgary met on Nov. 23 in Calgary, with the Flames winning that game 5-2 They were the only two teams scheduled to play on Monday night, which means the league has no games scheduled for this evening.

A polarizing former Blackhawks defenseman is among the players who were put into the league’s COVID protocol by the Flames early on Monday:

#Flames Roster Update: Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and a member of the training staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 13, 2021

Calgary’s games are postponed through Thursday, per a statement released by the league. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Flames did not travel to Chicago on Sunday due to complications that may have arisen with going back and forth across the border:

Flames, concerned about border issues, did not travel to Chicago. If they had, players/staff who tested positive would not have been able to come back to Canada without lengthy quarantine. https://t.co/5yzN0G9qxK — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 13, 2021

Blackhawks fans who had tickets for Monday’s game will be able to use those tickets when the game is rescheduled, although that date is yet to be announced.

Chicago remains at home this week and is scheduled to play against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.