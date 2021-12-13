Blackhawks Bits: Reese Johnson to IR; Connolly, Entwistle recalled

With Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames now postponed, the Chicago Blackhawks took to the United Center on Monday for a brief practice.

Before that, though, the team made a few roster moves on Sunday.

Additionally, forward Reese Johnson has been placed on injured reserve.



Team physician Dr. Michael Terry:

“Last night, Reese Johnson suffered a fractured right clavicle. He will undergo further evaluation tomorrow when a timeline for his return will be determined.” pic.twitter.com/rbxx2AJM9s — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 12, 2021

Johnson took a hard hit from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin during Saturday’s game, skated to the bench, headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Jake Muzzin gets a big hit on Reese Johnson pic.twitter.com/zN1frgMgpJ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 12, 2021

The news of Entwistle’s promotion is an encouraging sign after the 22-year-old forward was injured in a collision with teammate Mike Hardman during a Nov. 7 game against the Nashville Predators. In 12 games with the Blackhawks, Entwistle has two goals and an assist. While recovering from that injury, Entwistle spent two games with the IceHogs and notched an assist.

Connolly is yet to appear in an NHL game this season, but had 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in 16 games with Rockford. He came to Chicago in an April 8 trade with the Florida Panthers that sent Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark to the southeast while also bring Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgstrom to the Blackhawks. Connolly played 10 games with Chicago last season, scoring one goal with one assist. The veteran of 10 NHL seasons has played 527 games with five teams.

With all that roster movement, the lines were shuffled again for Monday’s practice:

Blackhawks lines in practice:



DeBrincat-Strome-Kane

Hagel-Toews-Entwistle

Kubalik-Dach-Kurashev

Connolly-Slavin-Carpenter



De Haan-Seth Jones

Caleb Jones-Murphy

Stillman-McCabe-Gustafsson rotation — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 13, 2021

Alex DeBrincat obviously didn’t have any issues with his new linemates:

“Him and Kaner together can make some stuff happen, and I’ll just be waiting on the back door for them to make the play.”—Alex DeBrincat on playing on a line with Dylan Strome and Patrick Kane #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tTkopXC3Cs — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) December 13, 2021

In an interesting post-practice development, coach Derek King had a chat with Kirby Dach:

Derek King having a chat with Kirby Dach after practice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/lUGjUFXJ8Y — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 13, 2021

During the morning skate before last Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, King had an on-ice talk with Dylan Strome before Strome was deemed a healthy scratch for that game. With no game being played on Monday, we’ll have to wait 48 hours to see if Dach is potentially headed to the press box for one of the Blackhawks’ upcoming games.

Given what happened with Monday’s game, vaccine status came up during King’s post-practice media session:

Derek King said he, some of the Blackhawks staff and some players have already gotten their COVID booster shots. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 13, 2021

Derek King on COVID-19 situation: “It’s the whole, make sure we remind our guys: masks, wash your hands, stay out of crowded areas. We’re following the protocols to a T as best as we can, so touch wood. Hopefully we don't get something like that.” #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/xrH9PZk2SH — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 13, 2021

Chicago is back on home ice on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.