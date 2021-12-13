 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Reese Johnson to IR; Connolly, Entwistle recalled

Some news and notes from what is now an off day for the Blackhawks.

By Dave Melton
NHL: OCT 21 Canucks at Blackhawks Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames now postponed, the Chicago Blackhawks took to the United Center on Monday for a brief practice.

Before that, though, the team made a few roster moves on Sunday.

Johnson took a hard hit from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin during Saturday’s game, skated to the bench, headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The news of Entwistle’s promotion is an encouraging sign after the 22-year-old forward was injured in a collision with teammate Mike Hardman during a Nov. 7 game against the Nashville Predators. In 12 games with the Blackhawks, Entwistle has two goals and an assist. While recovering from that injury, Entwistle spent two games with the IceHogs and notched an assist.

Connolly is yet to appear in an NHL game this season, but had 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in 16 games with Rockford. He came to Chicago in an April 8 trade with the Florida Panthers that sent Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark to the southeast while also bring Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgstrom to the Blackhawks. Connolly played 10 games with Chicago last season, scoring one goal with one assist. The veteran of 10 NHL seasons has played 527 games with five teams.

With all that roster movement, the lines were shuffled again for Monday’s practice:

Alex DeBrincat obviously didn’t have any issues with his new linemates:

In an interesting post-practice development, coach Derek King had a chat with Kirby Dach:

During the morning skate before last Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, King had an on-ice talk with Dylan Strome before Strome was deemed a healthy scratch for that game. With no game being played on Monday, we’ll have to wait 48 hours to see if Dach is potentially headed to the press box for one of the Blackhawks’ upcoming games.

Given what happened with Monday’s game, vaccine status came up during King’s post-practice media session:

Chicago is back on home ice on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

