Reports: Blackhawks reach settlement with Kyle Beach

It appears that we’re approaching the end of a months-long situation stemming from alleged incidents in 2010 that will go down as perhaps the darkest periods in Chicago Blackhawks history.

According to multiple media reports, the team has reached a settlement in the negligence lawsuit filed against the team by Kyle Beach.

Although no details were released, a joint statement has been released from team chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and lawyer Susan Loggans, who represented Beach.

The statement reads:

The parties are pleased to announce that today’s mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach. The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach. As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.

There’s still one other unresolved matter from this entire situation, as pointed out by TSN reporter Rick Westhead: