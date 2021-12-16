Musings on Madison, Episode 73 - Live from Madison Street

Welcome to Episode 73 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy assembled during the third period of Wednesday’s Blackhawks game against the Capitals for some live reactions to the gameplay while also discussing the current state of the team and, as the internet’s best food-themed hockey podcast does, explored some festive holiday drink takes.

