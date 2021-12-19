 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Slavin, Mitchell sent to Rockford; Connolly to have hearing Sunday

A few updates from Sunday.

By Dave Melton
Washington Capitals v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

On the first of four days off for the Chicago Blackhawks this week, a pair of players were sent down to the AHL and a veteran forward could be sidelined from NHL games for a much different reason.

Forward Brett Connolly will meet with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Sunday following his hit against former Blackhawks forward and current Dallas Star Tanner Kero during the first period of Saturday’s game.

Connolly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit, although Connolly appeared remorseful in the immediate aftermath of the hit and coach Derek King discussed Connolly’s mood after the game:

Kero appears to have avoided any significant injury, though:

Elsewhere with the team, forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Ian Mitchell were sent to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday morning.

This likely has less to do with any sort of commentary related to their on-ice performance and more about keeping the players in game shape.

The IceHogs play on Tuesday night at home against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Blackhawks are not back on the ice until Thursday’s game against the Stars.

