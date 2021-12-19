Blackhawks Bits: Slavin, Mitchell sent to Rockford; Connolly to have hearing Sunday

On the first of four days off for the Chicago Blackhawks this week, a pair of players were sent down to the AHL and a veteran forward could be sidelined from NHL games for a much different reason.

Forward Brett Connolly will meet with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Sunday following his hit against former Blackhawks forward and current Dallas Star Tanner Kero during the first period of Saturday’s game.

Chicago’s Brett Connolly will have a hearing today for Interference on Dallas’ Tanner Kero. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 19, 2021

Connolly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit, although Connolly appeared remorseful in the immediate aftermath of the hit and coach Derek King discussed Connolly’s mood after the game:

Derek King said Brett Connolly is a little “shaken up” after the Tanner Kero incident.



King said he’s going to have a talk with him after the game to calm him down: “He’s not that type of player.” #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 19, 2021

Kero appears to have avoided any significant injury, though:

Elsewhere with the team, forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Ian Mitchell were sent to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday morning.

This likely has less to do with any sort of commentary related to their on-ice performance and more about keeping the players in game shape.

Blackhawks have four days off because of Tuesday's postponement. Could be as simple as wanting him to get in a game. https://t.co/9DRL4J7zNd — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 19, 2021

The IceHogs play on Tuesday night at home against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Blackhawks are not back on the ice until Thursday’s game against the Stars.