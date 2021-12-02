Blackhawks trade Malcolm Subban to Sabres for future considerations

The Chicago Blackhawks made a move on Thursday to open some space in a crowded goalie room up in Rockford, sending goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.

The #Blackhawks have announced that they have traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/ADIlGedLRB — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 2, 2021

Subban, who turns 28 later this month, came to the Blackhawks in February 2020 along with a second-round draft pick and defenseman Stanislav Demin in exchange for Robin Lehner. For the 2021 season, Subban was part of a trio — which also included Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia — that were given the chance to audition for the long-term spot in the Chicago net. Lankinen grabbed an early lead in that race and never looked back, ending up as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury this season. Subban had a few strong moments but his overall numbers weren’t great: 6-8-1 record, 3.20 goals-against average, .900 save percentage.

With Lankinen entrenched as the backup for this season, Subban — and Delia — went through waivers unclaimed before being assigned to the IceHogs in October. Those two have been splitting time with youngster Arvid Soderblom, a timeshare that wasn’t ideal for any of the three involved. In five games with Rockford, Subban went 2-2-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .893 SV%.

Subban could find time at the NHL level with Buffalo, though. Former Blackhawks draft pick — in 2001(!!) — Craig Anderson has been the best goalie of the Sabres’ trio, but he’s sidelined with an upper-body injury. Neither Dustin Tokarski nor Aaron Dell have been consistent, so ice time is there for the taking if Subban can find consistent form.