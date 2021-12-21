Musings on Madison, Episode 74 - Overtime Outcomes and Pandemic Protocols

Welcome to Episode 74 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the Blackhawks weekend Daily Double of overtime losses as well as concerns associated with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 throughout the NHL. And, in what’ll be our final episode of 2021, the group also gives some sweet Holiday related food takes.

