Blackhawks’ Tuesday game vs. Columbus postponed; NHL brings back taxi squads

A few late news items on Sunday evening.

By Dave Melton
Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks holiday break is going to last for at least one more day.

Late Sunday night, the NHL announced that Tuesday’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has been postponed, citing “COVID-related reasons” — although there was no clarification on which team was having those issues.

As of last Tuesday, the only member of the Blackhawks in COVID protocol was defenseman Calvin de Haan, who entered the protocol last Monday. However, the entire roster has been away from team facilities since a final pre-Christmas practice on Dec. 21, so the team’s COVID situation could be altered by Monday’s happenings.

As for Columbus, the Blue Jackets practiced on Sunday for their first team activities since a Dec. 16 game against the Edmonton Oilers, having missed four games that were postponed while six players went into COVID protocol. However, based on its attendance at Sunday’s practice, Columbus did not have any new players added to the protocol.

At the moment, Chicago’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday in Manitoba against the Winnipeg Jets at 6:30 p.m.

The NHL has responded to the ongoing COVID issues across the league by bringing back the taxi squads that were in place for the 2021 season:

Stay tuned for any updates on the Blackhawks’ COVID situation as the team returns to its facilities for practice on Monday.

