Morning Bag Skate: 12-27-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Tuesday game vs. Columbus postponed; NHL brings back taxi squads (SCH) (Sun-Times)

A Blackhawks Christmas Wish List (SCH)

As Blackhawks offense still flounders, Kane and Toews try to find the finish (The Athletic)

Analytics point to Blackhawks’ Brandon Hagel being among the NHL’s top all-around players (The Athletic)

Rescheduling games in February creates logistical puzzle for Blackhawks, rest of NHL (Sun-Times)

An inside look at Blackhawks’ rebuilding year in broadcast booth (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Reichel returns; Slaggert, Kaiser, Commesso named to Team USA for 2022 WJC (SCH)

Analytics point to Brandon Hagel being among the NHL’s top all-around players (The Athletic)

Fresh off 4-game point streak, Toews welcomes week of rest (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: NHL players reportedly out of Olympics; United Center requiring vaccines (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 74 — Overtime Outcome and Pandemic Protocols (SCH)

Blackhawks react to NHL’s COVID-19 shutdown (Tribune)

NHL, NHLPA agree to pause season from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (ESPN)

Derek King entering decisive 2nd phase of Blackhawks coaching tenure (Sun-Times)

Monday morning Blackhawks report: What would it take to get back into the playoff hunt? (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

The NHL needs to hold strong on COVID protocols (Arctic Ice Hockey)

Blues place four players on COVID-19 protocol list (St. Louis Game Time)

Who can take Eriksson Ek’s spot on the roster? (Hockey Wilderness)

Paul Maurice resigned and that is not a mark against him (Arctic Ice Hockey)

Khudobin placed on waivers by Stars (NHL)

Wheeler out weeks for Jets with knee injury (NHL)

Blues place Perron on retroactive LTIR, among other roster moves (St. Louis Game Time)

Coyotes not a threat to relocate, Bettman says (ESPN)

NHL

NHL allows taxi squads; 3 more games PPD (NHL)

Rask could sign with Bruins, play in 3 weeks (NHL)

NHL players will not play at 2022 Olympics (NHL)

NHL starts break with 50 games postponed (NHL)

NHL postpones all cross-border games this week, while the Red Wings become 6th team told to shut down operations amid COVID-19 outbreaks (AP)

Lazerus: With heightened COVID-19 protocols in place, is the NHL doing enough to stop the spread? What’s next? (The Athletic)

Ontario to reduce capacity limits at sporting events (TSN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Jared Keeso’s road to “Letterkenny”: How an ex-junior hockey “grinder” became a streaming star (The Athletic)

Travel to a lander where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports NHL ‘04 die (The Athletic)

USA-Canada women’s hockey My Why Tour game canceled (The Athletic)

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)