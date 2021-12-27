Blackhawks final game of 2021 postponed

The Chicago Blackhawks are done playing hockey in 2021.

On Monday afternoon, the league announced yet another round of postponed games, including Wednesday’s Central Division matchup against the Winnipeg Jets:

The Blackhawks’ last game was a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Dec. 18. As of the writing of this article, their next game is scheduled for a New Years Day matinee: a 1:00 game in Tennessee against the Nashville Predators. Twenty-four hours later, the Blackhawks are scheduled to return to Chicago face the Calgary Flames at the United Center on the night of Sunday, Jan. 2.

So it goes.

The NHL does have three games scheduled for Tuesday night, though: The Montreal Canadiens are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida, the Los Angeles Kings are hosting the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks host the Arizona Coyotes.