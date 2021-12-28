 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Tyler Johnson on ice for first time since surgery

Tuesday brought another round of practice news for the Blackhawks.

By JeHossa's Witness
Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks
Tyler Johnson of the Blackhawks celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Red Wings
With Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic and the latest variant omicron, the Blackhawks continued to practice and saw some familiar faces rejoin the team.

In very good news, Jujhar Khaira — out since taking a hit from Jacob Trouba against the Rangers on Dec. 7 — could be ready for Saturday’s home game against the Nashville Predators:

Additionally, Tyler Johnson was on the ice for the first time since getting the same neck surgery as Jack Eichel:

In bad news, Brett Connolly, who was sent to the taxi squad after it became an official thing again until the All-Star Break, will not have games count towards his suspension on the taxi squad:

Luckily, the Blackhawks have not announced any additional changes to COVID-19 protocol, meaning that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury remains the sole player on Chicago’s list.

Kirby Dach understands the frustration surrounding his career so far, and shares those frustrations:

Dach also said practices during the pause have been “quick but efficient” and if there’s one thing you can be, you should be efficient:

In off-ice news, per Rick Westhead, the Blackhawks appear to have settled the lawsuit from John Doe 2, the high school player allegedly assaulted by former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich:

In unrelated but still somewhat related news, the Blackhawks have four prospects at World Juniors, so let’s check in on ... oops:

Landon Slaggert is an alternate captain for Team USA and Drew Commesso is one of the team’s goaltenders, while Wyatt Kaiser is a key player on the blue line. Slaggert scored against Team Slovakia on Dec. 26.

