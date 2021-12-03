Morning Bag Skate: 12-3-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3 (SCH) (Japers Rink) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks trade Malcolm Subban to Sabres for future considerations (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen hopes to follow in the footsteps of Brandon Hagel, Josiah Slavin (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison: Episode 71 — What’s wrong with the Blackhawks offense? (SCH)

Dylan Strome looks set for another opportunity with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Believe it or not, Erik Gustafsson is playing much better for the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Reichel placed in concussion protocol; Kurashev assigned; Slavin recalled (SCH)

Blackhawks reward Josiah Slavin’s hard work with NHL call (Sun-Times)

Prospect report: Lukas Reichel injured; IceHogs defensemen showing promise (SCH)

Blackhawks sputtering offense goes beyond Jonathan Toews (Sun-Times)

Lankinen, Fleury have become more than goalie partners (Sun-Times)

Projecting the Blackhawks’ roster and salary cap outlook through the ‘23-24 season (The Athletic)

Troy Murray discusses cancer treatment in Q&A (NHL)

RECAPS: Sharks 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

“He’s already a superstar”: How the Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat turned himself into one of the league’s very best (The Athletic)

Interim coach Derek King’s message getting through to Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers by Senators (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is his workload affecting his offense? (Tribune)

Powers: The Blackhawks need to hire a permanent hockey president and GM sooner rather than later (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Avalanche 4, Canadiens 1 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Lightning 4, Blues 2 (St. Louis Game Time)

RECAP: Bruins 2, Predators 0 (On the Forecheck)

RECAP: Wild 5, Devils 2 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Stars 3, Blue Jackets 2 (Defending Big D)

Neal and Kostin’s assignments to IR a test of the Blues’ depth (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey (Hockey Wilderness)

Wild players looking forward to behind-the-scenes Winter Classic coverage (Hockey Wilderness)

Perron leaves Blackhawks game early with upper-body injury (St. Louis Game Time)

Compher out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Panthers 7, Sabres 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Senators 3, Hurricanes 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Sharks 2, Islanders 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Flames 3, Kings 2 (NHL)

Eichel back on ice after neck surgery (NHL)

Gallagher out 10 days in COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

Bertuzzi of Red Wings in COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

Islanders back at practice after COVID pause (NHL)

Devils sign Jack Hughes to 8-year, $64 million extension (All About the Jersey)

Lemieux suspended five games for biting (NHL)

Brind’Amour fined $25,000 for conduct (NHL)

DeBrusk asks GM for trade, GM confirms (NHL)

Marchand suspended 3 games for slew foot (NHL)

Penguins sold to Fenway Sports Group (NHL)

Bergevin out as Canadiens GM (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

Evander Kane waived by Sharks; new agent seeking trade (ESPN)

Two Isles games postponed due to COVID issues (ESPN)

Panarin fined $5k for throwing glove at Marchand (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

What will the moment be like for McDavid to be on the same team as Crosby? (TSN)

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)

Weariness over COVID-19 growing, but players still want to participate in Olympics (Sportsnet)

How USA hockey legend Cammi Granato is blazing a new trail in Seattle (Sportsnet)