Morning Bag Skate: 12-7-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Number Munchers: Comparing the Blackhawks statistics under King, Colliton (SCH)

Blackhawks are built to excel in shootouts — and they know it (Sun-Times)

Erik Gustafsson learning to prioritize defense as Blackhawks shift philosophies (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2 (SCH) (Lighthouse Hockey) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Dylan Strome’s future with the Blackhawks is still in doubt, but at least now he has a say in it (The Athletic)

Patrick Kane enjoying plentiful ice time while waiting for scoring burst (Sun-Times)

How the counterattacking Blackhawks are turning established 3-on-3 strategy on its ear (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Rangers 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3 (SCH) (Japers Rink) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Tyler Johnson undergoes neck surgery; Murphy in concussion protocol (SCH)

Blackhawks trade Malcolm Subban to Sabres for future considerations (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen hopes to follow in the footsteps of Brandon Hagel, Josiah Slavin (The Athletic)

Musings on Madison: Episode 71 — What’s wrong with the Blackhawks offense? (SCH)

Dylan Strome looks set for another opportunity with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Believe it or not, Erik Gustafsson is playing much better for the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Reichel placed in concussion protocol; Kurashev assigned; Slavin recalled (SCH)

Blackhawks reward Josiah Slavin’s hard work with NHL call (Sun-Times)

Prospect report: Lukas Reichel injured; IceHogs defensemen showing promise (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Avalanche 7, Flyers 5 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Stars 4, Coyotes 1 (Defending Big D)

Jets’ Pionk suspended 2 games for kneeing (NHL)

Often-overlooked Wild make a statement to the hockey world: They’re for real (The Athletic)

Neal and Kostin’s assignments to IR a test of the Blues’ depth (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild to retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey (Hockey Wilderness)

Wild players looking forward to behind-the-scenes Winter Classic coverage (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Senators 3, Devils 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Capitals 4, Ducks 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 4, Kings 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 6, Kraken 1 (NHL)

Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, name Mike Yeo interim coach (Broad Street Hockey)

Dog takes dump at center ice, creates metaphor for Flyers season (Broad Street Hockey)

Rask fills in at goalie for Bruins practice (NHL)

Lehner won’t play at 2022 Beijing Olympics (NHL)

Source: Lowly Canucks hire Boudreau, fire Green (ESPN) (The Athletic)

Getzlaf placed on injured reserve by Ducks (NHL)

Recovering Kucherov takes ice with Lightning (NHL)

Shesterkin out one week for Rangers (NHL)

Eichel back on ice after neck surgery (NHL)

Gallagher out 10 days in COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

Bertuzzi of Red Wings in COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

Islanders back at practice after COVID pause (NHL)

Devils sign Jack Hughes to 8-year, $64 million extension (All About the Jersey)

HOCKEY WORLD

What will the moment be like for McDavid to be on the same team as Crosby? (TSN)

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)

Weariness over COVID-19 growing, but players still want to participate in Olympics (Sportsnet)