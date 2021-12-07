Jujhar Khaira leaves game on stretcher after high hit from Jacob Trouba

It was a scary scene at the United Center on Tuesday night as Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers after taking a massive hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba:

Really scary scene in Chicago as Jujhar Khaira is knocked out cold by Jacob Trouba. Paramedics on the ice. pic.twitter.com/so2YmuXl8Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

Here is another, slower look at the dangerous hit in which Trouba appears to make contact with Khaira directly in the head:

Here’s a look at the hit by Jacob Trouba on Jujhar Khaira, who was knocked out cold and left the ice on a stretcher. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YbyXDvRnUn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 8, 2021

Khaira appeared to be out cold for several moments as the Blackhawks medical staff attended to him, but it did look like Khaira regained consciousness before he was stretchered off the ice:

Jujhar Khaira leaves the ice on a stretcher. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/FQ13rQdFJn — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 8, 2021

Later in the period, Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman fought Trouba as an act of retribution for the hit on Khaira, although that scrap was mostly uneventful.

Unfortunately, Khaira does have a history of concussions. During the 2021 season, he sustained two of them, separated by about one month. The first concussion occurred during a fight with Calgary Flames defenseman Brett Ritchie on March 15. The second came on a hit by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov on April 19.

[UPDATE] The Blackhawks announced during the second period intermission that Khaira was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing:

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jujhar Khaira suffered an upper body blow in the second period of tonight’s game. After initial evaluation on the ice he was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing.



An update will be provided when available. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

We will provide more updates on Khaira’s status when they’re available.