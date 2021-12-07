 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jujhar Khaira leaves game on stretcher after high hit from Jacob Trouba

A scary moment during the second period of Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers.

By L_B_R
Chicago Blackhawks v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It was a scary scene at the United Center on Tuesday night as Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers after taking a massive hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba:

Here is another, slower look at the dangerous hit in which Trouba appears to make contact with Khaira directly in the head:

Khaira appeared to be out cold for several moments as the Blackhawks medical staff attended to him, but it did look like Khaira regained consciousness before he was stretchered off the ice:

Later in the period, Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman fought Trouba as an act of retribution for the hit on Khaira, although that scrap was mostly uneventful.

Unfortunately, Khaira does have a history of concussions. During the 2021 season, he sustained two of them, separated by about one month. The first concussion occurred during a fight with Calgary Flames defenseman Brett Ritchie on March 15. The second came on a hit by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov on April 19.

[UPDATE] The Blackhawks announced during the second period intermission that Khaira was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing:

We will provide more updates on Khaira’s status when they’re available.

