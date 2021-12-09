Musings on Madison, Episode 72: Can the Blackhawks sustain success with their current strategy?

Welcome to Episode 72 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy talk about the Blackhawks current in-game strategy and whether or not it’s a recipe for long-term success in today’s NHL. The crew also dives into Jacob Trouba’s hit on Jujhar Khaira and gives a holiday food take.

