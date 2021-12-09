Blackhawks acquire Kurtis Gabriel from Maple Leafs for Chad Krys

The Chicago Blackhawks made a minor roster move on Thursday afternoon, sending Chad Krys to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Kurtis Gabriel.

The Blackhawks have acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Chad Krys. pic.twitter.com/B0Ls9BnLYd — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 9, 2021

The photo choice for Gabriel used above offers insight to how Gabriel’s season is going, as he did not play a game with the Maple Leafs after signing with the team during free agency in July. Gabriel’s last NHL time came with the San Jose Sharks in the prior season, when he registered no points in 11 games while averaging 7:40 of ice time — although he did rack up 55 penalty minutes. In 49 career NHL games spread across four seasons, Gabriel has just two goals and five assists with 153 penalty minutes. He was originally a third-round pick (81st overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Draft. In 13 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, Gabriel has one goal and one assist.

Krys was a second-round pick (45th overall) of the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft but is yet to play in an NHL game, apparently passed on the organizational depth chart by a slew of defensemen drafted after him, including Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell.

With Krys gone, Alex DeBrincat is the only remaining player from Chicago’s 2016 draft class that is still with the organization. Although Artur Kayumov, another second-round pick (50th overall) from that year, could factor into the Blackhawks lineup if he ever decides to leave Russia.