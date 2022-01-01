Hard Times: Predators 6, Blackhawks 1

The Chicago Blackhawks walked into 2022 and got their teeth kicked in during a 6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon at the Bridgestone Arena.

Normally this is where we provide a quick rundown of all the goals that were scored in the game. Since this is a Blackhawks-centric website and the overwhelming majority of the goals came from the Predators, let’s not.

Here’s the goal the Blackhawks scored:

Philipp Kurashev gets the Blackhawks on the board in the second!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/7gnYX7m03y — HockeyDaily365 (@HockeyDaily365) January 1, 2022

Outside of that, there’s not much else to say. The Blackhawks showed up with a pair of AHL goalies because of COVID issues and played like an AHL team in front of them. Neither Collin Delia nor Arvid Soderblom had games that will go on their career highlight reels, but they got virtually no help from the teammates in front of them.

Yeah, it was the Blackhawks’ first game in two weeks and the Predators had already played two games this week. But let’s not forget what happened two weeks ago, when a COVID-depleted Nashville team walked into the United Center for its second game in as many nights and left the building with two points.

Circumstances are rarely perfect in the NHL. Good teams overcome obstacles and find ways to win. The Blackhawks consistently do neither.

Notes

Game Charts

Three stars

No one on the Blackhawks.

What’s next

The Blackhawks head back to Chicago and will host the Calgary Flames for a 6 p.m. start at the United Center. And maybe they’ll show up for that one.