Blackhawks Bits: McCabe added to COVID-19 protocol; Galvas to make NHL debut

Another roster and lineup shuffle is on the way for the Chicago Blackhawks following news that emerged before Tuesday’s morning skate in Columbus.

Defenseman Jake McCabe — along with head athletic trainer Mike Gapski — were added to COVID-19 protocol. Neither will be available for Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jackets.

Galvas, a 22-year-old blue-liner who was a fifth-round pick (150th overall) in 2017, has played 20 games with Rockford this season with one goal and five assists. He has not played in an NHL game yet. But that is expected to change:

With McCabe added to COVID protocols, the Blackhawks now have four players there with the other three being Sam Lafferty, Brandon Hagel and Erik Gustafsson.

Coach Derek King didn’t have many specifics to add about the team’s COVID situation:

Galvas also met with the media following Tuesday’s morning skate ahead of his impending NHL debut:

