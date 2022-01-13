Morning Bag Skate: 1-13-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Lukas Reichel time! (SCH)

Andrew Shaw expects “rollercoaster of emotions” during return to United Center (Sun-Times)

NHL Player Cards: Chicago Blackhawks (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 2 (SCH) (The Cannon) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: McCabe added to COVID-19 protocol; Galvas to make NHL debut (SCH)

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Blackhawks placed in COVID-19 protocols (Tribune)

Tape-to-tape: Lukas Reichel is NHL-ready, but does that mean the Blackhawks should call him up? (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

Revisiting the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets offseason blockbuster trade (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks are clear losers in Blue Jackets trade, regardless of Tuesday’s Seth Jones-Adam Boqvist matchup (Sun-Times)

MacKenzie Entwistle standing out among Blackhawks’ mass of bottom-6 forwards (Sun-Times)

Revisiting the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets offseason blockbuster trade (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Golden Knights 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Brett Connolly, Tanner Kero on good terms after “unfortunate” hit (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Lazerus: Blackhawks trade of Alex Nylander highlights a key difference between Kyle Davidson and Stan Bowman (The Athletic)

Blackhawks prospect Michael Krutil leaves AHL, signs with SHL Vaxjo (On Tap Sports Net)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAPS: Stars 5, Kraken 2 (Defending Big D)

Rem Pitlick claimed off waivers by Canadiens (Hockey Wilderness)

Kaprizov to return from injury Friday against Ducks (Hockey Wilderness)

Klingberg frustrated with contract talks (NHL)

Tarasenko, Perunovich, Walman placed in COVID-19 protocol (St. Louis Game Time)

Wilderness Walk: Rask clears, Hammond recalled, Jones here, Bjugstad out (Hockey Wilderness)

Stars have 10 players removed from protocol (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Bruins 5, Canadiens 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Coyotes 2, Maple Leafs 1 (NHL)

Rask set to make season debut vs. Flyers (ESPN)

McDavid to return for Oilers on Saturday (NHL)

Luukkonen, Subban out long term for Sabres (NHL)

Islanders coach Barry Trotz placed in COVID-19 protocol (ESPN)

Eichel skates for Vegas for first time (NHL)

E. Kane’s agent, Oilers speak, GM says (NHL)

NHL announces coaches for All-Star Game (NHL)

Red Wings name Lidstrom VP of hockey ops (NHL)

Rask sign 1-year contract with Bruins (NHL)

NHL postpones Hurricanes’ road game at Flyers (ESPN)

“A rough development”: Omicron has NHL executives worried about the financial impact of declining attendance (The Athletic)

Boeser, Pettersson back with Canucks (NHL)

NHL postpones two Monday games (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

KHL to suspend season a week over outbreaks (ESPN)

Ontario’s COVID restrictions move the 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase to Buffalo (The Ice Garden)

Canada announces 2022 Olympic roster (The Ice Garden)

Ten years after catastrophic hockey injury, what life is like now for Jack Jablonski (The Athletic)

Wayne Simmonds, Matt Dumba and HDA relive racist experiences for a common goal (The Athletic)

What Alex Sinatra can do for the PHF players’ association (ESPN)

Watch: Chicago Steel’s Adam Fantilli scores “Michigan” goal (On Tap Sports Net)

How Kraken fan Nadia Popvici, 22 words and a lifetime of motivation saved a Canucks trainer’s life (The Athletic)