Musings on Madison, Episode 76 - The Arrival of Lukas Reichel

This week the crew discusses the recent call-up of Lukas Reichel, the current state of the Hawks and adds some food commentary.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
Iserlohn Roosters v Eisbaeren Berlin - DEL Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 76 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the Blackhawks recent call-up of prospect Lukas Reichel before recapping the last week of games and diving into some food discussion, per usual.

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.

