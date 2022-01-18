Morning Bag Skate: 1-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Kraken 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Marc-Andre Fleury ‘s stellar January keeps getting better (Sun-Times)

Scott Wheeler’s 2022 NHL prospect pool rankings: Blackhawks at No. 25 (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Reichel assigned to AHL; McCabe removed from COVID-19 Protocol (SCH)

Reichel shows skill, confidence during 2-game taste of NHL (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat has ascended among the NHL elites — just ask Patrick Kane: “He’s been our best player this year” (Tribune)

What’s been wrong with Patrick Kane the past 11 months? And has he finally fixed it? (The Athletic)

Longtime friends Derek King, Dallas Eakins cross paths in Ducks/Blackhawks game (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Ducks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Canadiens 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

“Perfect picture of a beer-leaguer”: Andrew Shaw’s Blackhawks legacy, as told by teammates friends and coaches (The Athletic)

Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome added to COVID-19 protocols (SCH) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 76 — The Arrival of Lukas Reichel (SCH)

NHL Player Cards: Chicago Blackhawks (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Avalanche 4, Wild 3 (Mile High Hockey) (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2 (Five for Howling)

RECAP: Blues 5, Predators 3 (St. Louis Game Time) (On the Forecheck)

Parayko, Schenn and Tarasenko are returning (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild teammates praise Boldy’s first few NHL performances (Hockey Wilderness)

How long are attendance cancellations tenable? (Arctic Ice Hockey)

Rem Pitlick claimed off waivers by Canadiens (Hockey Wilderness)

Kaprizov to return from injury Friday against Ducks (Hockey Wilderness)

Klingberg frustrated with contract talks (NHL)

NHL

RECAP: Red Wings 3, Sabres 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Sharks 6, Kings 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Islanders 4, Flyers 1 (NHL)

Price to restart knee rehab for Canadiens (NHL)

Eichel to play in “a few weeks,” owner says (NHL)

Isles’ Johnston gets 3-game ban for illegal check (ESPN)

Maple Leafs put three players on COVID list (ESPN)

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters announced (NHL)

Luukkonen, Subban out long term for Sabres (NHL))

HOCKEY WORLD

Top hockey prospects game postponed for virus (ESPN)

US Olympic men’s hockey team turns to NCAA (ESPN)

KHL to suspend season a week over outbreaks (ESPN)

Ontario’s COVID restrictions move the 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase to Buffalo (The Ice Garden)

Canada announces 2022 Olympic roster (The Ice Garden)

Ten years after catastrophic hockey injury, what life is like now for Jack Jablonski (The Athletic)