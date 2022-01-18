 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks Bits: Seth Jones removed from COVID-19 Protocol; NHL reportedly changing testing policy

Some good news for the Blackhawks as their No. 1 defensemen rejoins the team ahead of their three-day break.

Chicago Blackhawks v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Blackhawks announced Tuesday morning that defensemen Seth Jones has been officially removed from COVID-19 protocol:

This isn’t surprising: it had been reported prior to Monday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken that Jones had been cleared, but that the Blackhawks weren’t going to fly him out to join the team. Instead, Jones will rejoin his teammates Tuesday in Chicago.

The Blackhawks also re-assigned forwards Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin, defenseman Jakub Galvas and goaltender Cale Morris back to the Rockford IceHogs:

Speaking of the IceHogs, interim head coach Anders Sorensen, along with several prominent prospects — including Lukas Reichel — will be interviewed on WGN Radio on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.:

Also, from a league-wide perspective, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the NHL will be changing it’s COVID-19 testing policy after the All-Star Break: specifically that the NHL will no longer test asymptomatic players except for cross-border travel, per Canadian regulations. The NHL will continue to test players if they have symptoms.

Additionally, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL will be announcing the schedule of games that were postponed due to COVID-19 as soon as Wednesday:

Because the Tuesday game against the Edmonton Oilers was postponed, the Blackhawks have three days off before facing the Minnesota Wild Friday night at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.

