NHL announces updated Blackhawks game schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL announced an extensive update to its schedule for games that were postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Blackhawks will now play six games in the month of February in what was originally planned as the NHL’s Olympic break, and a seventh game was rescheduled for April:

The seven games are:

Feb. 9 at the Edmonton Oilers @ 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at the St. Louis Blues @ 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 at the Winnipeg Jets @ 8 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. the Dallas Stars @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. the Florida Panthers @ 2 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs. the Calgary Flames @ 7 p.m.

Six games of those games were postponed from earlier dates, but a seventh — originally the matchup against St. Louis on January 30th — is also being moved back a few weeks. As a result of the latter move, the Blackhawks will now have a six-day NHL All-Star break.

The Blackhawks are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.