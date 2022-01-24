Morning Bag Skate: 1-24-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a hand injury (Tribune)

Analyzing Blackhawks’ team statistics from first half of season (Sun-Times)

Dylan Strome’s plan to improve on faceoffs has worked to perfection (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Riley Stillman’s injury opens up another opportunity for Caleb Jones (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Prospect Report: Commesso named to Team USA for 2022 Olympics; defensemen still the highlights (SCH)

Powers: Let’s appreciate Pat Foley while he’s still calling Blackhawks games (The Athletic)

Seth Jones return boosts Blackhawks with games against Wild, Avalanche looming (Sun-Times)

Dylan Strome and Seth Jones are close to returning from COVID-19 protocols, but is it too late? (Tribune)

NHL announces updated Blackhawks game schedule (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 77 — Exploring the Blackhawks road(s) ahead (SCH)

What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as trade season approaches (The Athletic)

Blackhawks will have an Olympian, after all, in prospect goalie Drew Commesso (Sun-Times)

Number Munchers: Examining the Blackhawks numbers in the King era (SCH)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Penguins 3, Jets 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (NHL)

REACTION: Avalanche will need another netminder (Mile High Hockey)

Parayko, Schenn and Tarasenko are returning (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild teammates praise Boldy’s first few NHL performances (Hockey Wilderness)

How long are attendance cancellations tenable? (Arctic Ice Hockey)

NHL

RECAP: Senators 2, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 3, Devils 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Kraken 5, Panthers 3 (NHL)

Gillies, 4-time Islanders Cup winner, dies (NHL)

NHL reschedules games in place of break (NHL)

Eichel could be out another “month or two” (NHL)

Orlov suspended two games for kneeing (NHL)

“Need to be changes,” new Montreal GM says (NHL)

O’Ree has number retired by Bruins (NHL)

NHL, NHLPA update COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

Last Men In for All-Star Game announced (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Subban condemns “distasteful” ECHL incident (NHL) (ESPN)

Breakout USA Hockey star Abby Roque hopes to inspire other Indigenous players (ESPN)

The future is bright for the PHF in Montreal (The Ice Garden)

PHF to increase salary cap, expand next season (The Ice Garden)

Top hockey prospects game postponed for virus (ESPN)

US Olympic men’s hockey team turns to NCAA (ESPN)