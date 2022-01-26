 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Musings on Madison, Episode 78: A way-too-early look at the trade deadline

This week the crew talks possible trade deadline outcomes, draft success and highly debatable food takes.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
Chicago Blackhawks v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 78 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the possible outcomes for the Blackhawks at the upcoming trade deadline. The crew also takes a look at one specific angle of Wednesday’s game against the Red Wings and discusses a highly debated food take.

Also, as you approach the end of the podcast, you’ll understand why this tweet is embedded here:

