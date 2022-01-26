Musings on Madison, Episode 78: A way-too-early look at the trade deadline

Welcome to Episode 78 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the possible outcomes for the Blackhawks at the upcoming trade deadline. The crew also takes a look at one specific angle of Wednesday’s game against the Red Wings and discusses a highly debated food take.

Also, as you approach the end of the podcast, you’ll understand why this tweet is embedded here:

are you unsatisfied with current debates regarding what is or is not a sandwich? you should try using the cube rule for identifying what you’re eating!



examples:

- pizza is a toast

- lasagna is a multi-decker sandwich

- pie is a calzone

- pie served as a slice is a taco pic.twitter.com/rGhXQUoe3u — フォス@あけおめ (@Phosphatide) March 14, 2018

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.