Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz provides update on GM search

With one of the most important dates on the NHL calendar rapidly approaching, Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz released a statement that provided an update on the team’s search for a new general manager.

The major points to take away from the statement are that the team will start interviewing candidates next week and expects to have a new GM in place before this year’s trade deadline, which is on March 21.

Given the state of flux of the team’s roster and the overall fluidity of the franchise’s direction right now, hiring a GM to guide the team through that trade deadline and into the next few acquisition-heavy dates on the NHL schedule is vital.

Interim general manager Kyle Davidson is a candidate for that role and remains in “full autonomy” of the team’s current situation.

The entire statement, as posted on the team’s website, is below: